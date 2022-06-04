Adoptable dogs get the chance to be a police K9 for a day.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department is giving adoptable dogs the chance to spend the summer in the driver’s seat.

The department is partnering with Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue for the Bark, Walk and Talk program. The community policing initiative is aimed at strengthening the department’s footprint with those they serve. The K9’s for a day are all up for adoption.

“We’re going to have these dogs with us at various community events throughout the summer,” said West Seneca Police Officer Rachel Kingston.

Julie Starr, the President and Founder of Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue says this program gives adoptable dogs the chance to see and be seen.

“You get to see their personality, see them up close,” she said.

Kingston says the program helps people feel more comfortable approaching police.

“The uniforms can be very intimidating and some people are kind of leary of approaching us,” she said. “If this helps people see us in a different light then it’s a win-win.”

You can catch the officers and the adoptable pups out and about in the community.

The upcoming Bark, Walk and Talk dates are:

- Saturday, June 4 / 10a-1p / Sunshine Park

- Thursday, June 16 / 4-7p / WS Farmer's Market (Outside Town Hall, 1250 Union Rd.)

- Thursday, July 21 / 4-7p /WS Farmer's Market

- Saturday, July 30 / 10a-1p / Sunshine Park

- Saturday, August 6 / 12-3p / Harlem Rd. Park

- Thursday, August 18 / 4-7p / WS Farmer's Market