Addressing the issue of gun violence one garden tool at a time

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Several local organizations are teaming up to help end gun violence by creating something beautiful.

This is all taking shape with a special demonstration on how guns and other weapons can be repurposed into things like garden tools.

Those tools, in turn, can be used to help create safe and beautiful places, like a sensory garden located on Ellicott Street in Buffalo.

It's dedicated to the ten people who lost their lives in the Tops mass shooting.

Buffalo Moms Demand Action, Home Beneath our Feet and Raw Tools all took part in Saturday's event, raising awareness about gun violence prevention in our community.

