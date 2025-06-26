Adam Sandler is bringing his comedy tour to KeyBank Center in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing his "You're My Best Friend Tour" to Buffalo this fall.

The tour is making 30 stops across North America, including one at KeyBank Center on September 21.

Fri Sep 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial *

Sat Sep 06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

Sun Sep 07 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center *

Mon Sep 08 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena *

Wed Sep 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Fri Sep 12 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Sep 16 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Wed Sep 17 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

Fri Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Sep 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Fri Sep 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

Sat Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Sep 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Tue Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 05 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Mon Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Oct 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Tue Oct 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Thu Oct 16 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Fri Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Mon Oct 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama

Sun Oct 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Mon Oct 27 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Oct 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sat Nov 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

*Not a Live Nation Date

Presale tickets will be available until 10 p.m. Thursday. The general on-sale begins on Friday at noon.

