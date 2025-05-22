Watch Now
Acting Mayor Scanlon unveils $17M program to mill and pave nearly 200 Buffalo streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Acting Mayor Scanlon announced a $17 million infrastructure investment on Wednesday, which includes milling and paving nearly 200 streets across the City of Buffalo.

The 2025 repaving program is funded through state and federal funding and the City of Buffalo's capital budget.

"Investing in our infrastructure is one of the most important initiatives under my administration," Mayor Scanlon said. "This year's repaving program and $17 million investment is one of the most comprehensive in recent memory and reflects our commitment to delivering improved, safer, and more reliable roads for everyone who lives, works, and drives in Buffalo."

Crews began milling in the Masten District last week, with paving set to continue, weather permitting.

