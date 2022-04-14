Watch
Acting auditions happening this weekend at Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World

Posted at 4:55 PM, Apr 14, 2022
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Here's your chance to show off your acting chops.

Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World (the former Fantasy Island) is holding auditions for its Kiddy Land and Western Town Shows for the upcoming season.

Auditions are happening Saturday, April 16 at the park on Grand Island. You'll need to RSVP by email to schedule your 20-minute audition. To get started, click here.

The park is also looking to fill other key positions including; lifeguards, ride operators, and park security. You can check out all the open positions here.

Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World is expected to open beginning Memorial Day weekend.

