Accused drunk driver facing charges in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 47-year-old Rinaldo R. Pearson of Buffalo was arraigned Friday in Buffalo City Court on one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death and one count of felony driving while intoxicated.

According to the district attorney's office, on February 25, 2023, Buffalo Police officers responded to a 911 call on the 1500 block of Broadway and found a 31-year-old woman from Depew lying in the street. She was taken by ambulance to ECMC where she later died.

Cheektowaga police allegedly found Pearson driving a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run a short time later near the border of the City of Buffalo.

Pearson is accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol, hitting the pedestrian, and driving away from the scene without reporting the incident to police. Pearson is scheduled to return on March 15 for a felony hearing.