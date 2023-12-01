Accessory Dwelling Unit Pilot Program to help Amherst homeowners

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Amherst launched the Accessory Dwelling Unit Pilot Program that will help homeowners build a residential unit in their backyards to help ease the housing shortage.

Town of Amherst resident Laura Flumerfeldt is one of many thrilled to apply for the grant.

“I’m so excited about this pilot program,” Flumerfeldt says.

It’s a $2 million grant program from the state that will pay homeowners up to $125,000.

“The ADU Program could allow me for the first time in two decades to be able to stay and remain in my home that I absolutely love,” she says.

Town of Amherst councilwoman Jacqualine Berger tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she has been pushing for this initiative for a while.

“There’s a real need as people age and may need help or they might have a child with a disability who wants their own place as an adult child and this way they are available to help them,” Berger says.

Berger says this program will accept 16 homeowners.

There's a list of requirements to be eligible.

Homeowners must earn under 100 percent of the area median income while maintaining the property as their primary residence.

“Seniors living on a fixed income who need some additional finances to maintain staying in their house and being able to age in place,” says Berger.

The Belmont Housing Resources WNY will be part of the construction bidding.

Those like Flumerfeldt say this initiative is a way to alleviate the financial hardships and other burdens.

“Actually allow people are the economies getting so out of reach financially to be able to perhaps remain in their personal homes that they know and love,” Flumerfeldt says.

The deadline to apply is January 19th.

“It’ll be imperative that I personally get it, I would love to get it,” Flumerfeldt says. “But not me there's someone else that has a priority and trucks my situation which I'll be happy for them.”

Click here for the application.

