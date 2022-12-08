Watch Now
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro says he loves Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Speaking with Kevin Polowy of Yahoo Entertainment, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro said he loves Buffalo.

In a clip tweeted by Polowy, who is originally from Buffalo, del Toro is asked if he has any plans to shoot another movie in Buffalo and he responds:

"At the least provocation, I'll go there... I have actually considered and discussed with Kim having a place in Buffalo because I love it. I love the energy, the artistic movement is burgeoning beautifully, there's great food..."

del Toro wrote and directed the 2015 film "Crimson Peak," some of the scenes were inspired and set in Buffalo.

In addition, del Toro wrote and directed the 2021 film "Nightmare Alley" which was filmed here in Buffalo.

del Toro continued on to say he would like to make more movies in Buffalo.

You can watch the clip tweeted by Polowy below.

