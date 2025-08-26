Absolut Care of Westfield set to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Absolut Care of Westfield, located at 26 Cass Street in Westfield, is set to close, a representative from The McGuire Group confirmed to 7 News.

In a statement, the representative said in part: "This decision was not made lightly, and we want to assure our residents, families, employees, and the community that every effort was made to avoid this outcome."

According to the statement, The McGuire Group has been actively negotiating with the landlord to renew the lease over the past several months.

"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, irreconcilable differences prevented us from reaching an agreement," the statement said. "Because of this uncertainty, we delayed making any announcements until negotiations were complete, as we strive to communicate transparently with our employees and residents."

The representative said the closure plan has been reviewed in coordination with the Department of Health, and its team will work closely with residents and their families to ensure that residents’ rights will be respected during the process. For employees, the representative said job fairs are being hosted and there are opportunities at sister facilities for those who wish to remain with the organization.

You can read the full statement below: