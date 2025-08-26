Absolut Care of Westfield set to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Absolut Care of Westfield, located at 26 Cass Street in Westfield, is set to close, a representative from The McGuire Group confirmed to 7 News.
In a statement, the representative said in part: "This decision was not made lightly, and we want to assure our residents, families, employees, and the community that every effort was made to avoid this outcome."
According to the statement, The McGuire Group has been actively negotiating with the landlord to renew the lease over the past several months.
"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, irreconcilable differences prevented us from reaching an agreement," the statement said. "Because of this uncertainty, we delayed making any announcements until negotiations were complete, as we strive to communicate transparently with our employees and residents."
The representative said the closure plan has been reviewed in coordination with the Department of Health, and its team will work closely with residents and their families to ensure that residents’ rights will be respected during the process. For employees, the representative said job fairs are being hosted and there are opportunities at sister facilities for those who wish to remain with the organization.
You can read the full statement below:
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the upcoming closure of Absolut Care of Westfield. This decision was not made lightly, and we want to assure our residents, families, employees, and the community that every effort was made to avoid this outcome.
Over the past several months, we have been actively negotiating with the landlord in hopes of renewing our lease. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, irreconcilable differences prevented us from reaching an agreement. Because of this uncertainty, we delayed making any announcements until negotiations were complete, as we strive to communicate transparently with our employees and residents.
We are committed to providing a seamless transition for our residents through open and ongoing communication with them and their loved ones. Our closure plan has been reviewed in coordination with the Department of Health, and our team will work closely with residents and their families to ensure that residents’ rights will be respected during this process. Our team will provide information to residents and their families about other local facilities, including several of our own sister communities, ensuring that the wishes of our current residents are respected when placement decisions are made, and ensuring that concerns such as geographic location, availability of/access to public transportation, type of facility/provider, ability to meet the residents’ medical and behavioral health needs, are addressed in identifying future placement options for residents.
Equally as important, we are assisting our employees through this transition. Job fairs are being hosted, and opportunities exist with open positions at our sister facilities for those who wish to remain with our organization. Employees will also receive incentives to stay at Westfield throughout the transition.
This was not an easy decision, and we recognize the impact it has on our residents, families, employees, and the broader community. We worked tirelessly to prevent this closure and remain committed to supporting everyone affected with compassion, respect, and integrity.”