About 50 fire companies from across WNY battled fire on Earhart Drive in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — About 50 fire companies from across Western New York battled a fire on Earhart Drive in Amherst Tuesday evening.

Police say the fire was in an industrial area on Earhart Drive which is near Wehrle Drive. The building is believed to be called Premium PPE.

Stephanie Konicki Ferguson

Earhart Drive, Lawrence Bell Drive and the NYS Thruway between the I-290 and Depew exits were closed for several hours. They have since reopened.

Hazmat was on scene but there is no chemical risk according to the DEC. Officials said there was an explosion and partial building collapse. No injuries have been reported and no word has been given on a possible cause. Winds and lightning created issues for fire crews.

Evacuations were put in place in the immediate area surrounding the fire but have since been lifted.

Crews remain at the scene investigating Wednesday.