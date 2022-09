BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are back, and a sea of red and blue took over Chippewa to watch the Bills take on the LA Rams.

About 2,000 people showed up for the season kick off. Chippewa shut down, and two large screens displayed the game.

There was a pop up Bills apparel shop, pizza, wings, and beef on weck. Bars on the street also opened their doors to crowds.

Organizers said they plan on shutting the street down again in October for the Bills Chiefs game.