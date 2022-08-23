Abandoned puppy found burned and shot in Limestone, left in bag to die

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — An abandoned 3-month-old puppy was found Sunday off Route 219 with severe burns and infection over large parts of his body.

The puppy, who is nameless, was brought to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County by state troopers. He was then brought to two veterinary care centers.

After a number of x-rays and an examination, veterinarians at the Orchard Park Veterinary Care Center found that the puppy suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. One of the wounds caused a fractured femur in addition to kidney failure from malnutrition.

The Orchard Park Veterinary Care Center said the injuries to the puppy were not recent but most likely had taken place over the course of his short life.

The care center additionally said that the injuries and internal damage left the puppy in severe pain, and they moved to recommend euthanasia to end his suffering.

The SPCA in Cattaraugus County is asking anyone who recognizes or has any information regarding the puppy, to contact them at 716-372-8492.

More images of the puppy are available on the SPCA at Cattaraugus County's Facebook page, here. 7 News must warn you that the images are explicit.