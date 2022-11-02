Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Abandoned pit bull up for adoption at 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue

Untitled design (50).png
John Borsa
Untitled design (50).png
Posted at 4:39 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 16:39:06-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In July 2022, a call was made to 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue about a female pit bull found abandoned near Chestnut Ridge Park.

A local recovery group was able to rescue the pit bull, Karma, from the park.

According to the rescue, it was likely that Karma has recently given birth and was dumped in the park with her puppies being sold.

Volunteers at 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue arranged care for Karma and placed her in foster care for several weeks.

karma (6).png

Karma was able to recover from her trauma after being abandoned and has learned how to walk on a leash and respond to commands.

7 Hearts Maternity Rescue is currently accepting adoption applications for Karma.

If interested, you can contact the rescue at their email address: 7heartsrescue@gmail.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Democracy-2022-1280x720.jpg

Election Resources