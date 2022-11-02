Abandoned pit bull up for adoption at 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In July 2022, a call was made to 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue about a female pit bull found abandoned near Chestnut Ridge Park.

A local recovery group was able to rescue the pit bull, Karma, from the park.

According to the rescue, it was likely that Karma has recently given birth and was dumped in the park with her puppies being sold.

Volunteers at 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue arranged care for Karma and placed her in foster care for several weeks.

John Borsa

Karma was able to recover from her trauma after being abandoned and has learned how to walk on a leash and respond to commands.

7 Hearts Maternity Rescue is currently accepting adoption applications for Karma.

If interested, you can contact the rescue at their email address: 7heartsrescue@gmail.com

