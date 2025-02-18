AARP reports rise in poverty among those 65 and older across New York State

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A new report reveals that the number of seniors living in poverty in New York has doubled over the past decade, raising concerns about the financial security of aging residents.



3.56 million older adults live in New York State, an all-time high and a 29.5 percent increase over the last decade.

The poverty rate for Black older adults is 26.8 percent, and for Hispanic older adults, it is 36 percent.

In 11 out of the 27 large counties and cities examined, over half of the older adult population reported no retirement income.

In 2012, approximately 286,000 seniors in New York lived below the poverty line. By 2022, this number had increased to 422,000, meaning nearly one in eight seniors lives in poverty. The report highlights a growing financial security crisis among the state's older adults.

Beth Finkel from AARP noted that the increase in senior poverty is nearly 50% statewide, with Buffalo experiencing a 54% increase.

"For the state, it's almost a 50% increase over the previous decade, but for Buffalo, it's a 54% increase," Finkel said.

Over the past three years, FeedMore Western New York has served 31% more seniors, indicating a rising demand for food assistance among older adults.

Collin Bishop of FeedMore WNY explained, "At least with nutrition, you know that there are programs like ours that are here to help you."

As the number of seniors living in poverty continues to rise, organizations like FeedMore WNY are stepping up to provide essential services. AARP is calling on state leaders to take action to address this growing crisis.

