AAA Western, Central New York to host hiring event in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — AAA Western and Central New York announced Friday a hiring event to recruit roadside technicians for its next training class.

The event will take place in Cheektowaga at 505 Duke Road, on Thursday, Dec. 15. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will hold open interviews on the spot for the roadside technician, or "Roadside Hero" position.

The position entails the following duties:

Locate disabled motorists

Greet members

Ensure safety

Deal with technical aspects like towing, jump starts, tire replacement, and more

The job will start with a $20 per hour salary. All training is paid - the next training class will be held on Jan. 9, 2023.

You can register for the event, here.

If you can not make the event, you can apply online, here.