AAA WCNY: The average price of a gallon of gas continues to decline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The average price of a gallon of gas, both nationally and locally, continues to decline according to AAA Western and Central New York.
The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.55, down five cents from last Monday. The New York State average is $3.78, down three cents from last Monday. One year ago the national average was $3.80 and the NYS average was $3.67.
According to AAA WCNY, the national average has fallen 33 cents from its 2023 peak of $3.88 last month and flat oil prices are causing the decline.
The following are local averages throughout Western and Central New York:
- Batavia - $3.77 (down 4 cents from last Monday)
- Buffalo - $3.78 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
- Elmira - $3.66 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
- Ithaca - $3.84 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
- Rochester - $3.83 (down 2 cents from last Monday)
- Rome - $3.82 (down 6 cents from last Monday)
- Syracuse - $3.78 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
- Watertown - $3.81 (down 2 cents from last Monday)