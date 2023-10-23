Watch Now
AAA WCNY: The average price of a gallon of gas continues to decline

WKBW
Posted at 12:14 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 13:21:54-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The average price of a gallon of gas, both nationally and locally, continues to decline according to AAA Western and Central New York.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.55, down five cents from last Monday. The New York State average is $3.78, down three cents from last Monday. One year ago the national average was $3.80 and the NYS average was $3.67.

According to AAA WCNY, the national average has fallen 33 cents from its 2023 peak of $3.88 last month and flat oil prices are causing the decline.

The following are local averages throughout Western and Central New York:

  • Batavia - $3.77 (down 4 cents from last Monday)
  • Buffalo - $3.78 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
  • Elmira - $3.66 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
  • Ithaca - $3.84 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
  • Rochester - $3.83 (down 2 cents from last Monday)
  • Rome - $3.82 (down 6 cents from last Monday)
  • Syracuse - $3.78 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
  • Watertown - $3.81 (down 2 cents from last Monday)
