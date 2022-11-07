AAA: Tight oil supply increases gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over the last week, gas prices have been on the rise. The average price for a gallon of gasoline increased nationally, across New York and locally.

According to AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY), the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.80, which is up four cents from one week ago. A year ago, the price was $3.42.

The New York State average sits at about $3.87, which is up five cents since last Monday. This time last year, the state average was $3.56.

Averages from across the state:

Batavia - $3.78 (up 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo - $3.78 (up 2 cents from last week)

Elmira - $3.77 (up 1 cent from last week)

Ithaca - $3.81 (up 1 cent from last week)

Rochester - $3.82 (up 3 cents from last week)

Rome - $3.89 (up 4 cents from last week)

Syracuse - $3.78 (up 5 cents from last week)

Watertown - $3.90 (up 7 cents from last week)

AAA WCNY said the rise is due to a tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices.

Per AAA, demand in the WNY region is high with warmer weather encouraging people to be out and about.

Limited supplies in the Northeast are also attributed to pushing pump prices up across New York.