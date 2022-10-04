AAA recommends best dates to book Thanksgiving flights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AAA, now is the time when most travelers book Thanksgiving flights.

However, AAA says the best time to book is a little closer to the Thanksgiving holiday than most realize.

Those who book one or two months before Thanksgiving are able to book average ticket prices. Yet, those who book closer to Thanksgiving, less than a month before the holiday, are able to book the best deals.

The week right before Thanksgiving is when the prices slowly start to creep back up, so it is better to book before that week.

Booking a flight 28-60 days before Thanksgiving can run you on average, $543. 21-27 days before Thanksgiving is a little cheaper at $501 a ticket. But booking 7-14 days or, 1-2 weeks before Thanksgiving can give you the biggest deal on average - only $474 a ticket.

Tuesday is the busiest day to travel, AAA says, with Sunday being the most expensive day.

If you want to book a cheap flight, it is best to travel on a Monday. But if you really want to save and avoid the travel rush, you should book a flight on Thanksgiving Day.