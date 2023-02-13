AAA: Price at the pump decreases locally and nationally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AAA Western and Central New York the average price for a gallon of gas has dropped locally and nationally compared to one week ago.

AAA said the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.42, which is down five cents since last Monday and the New York State average is $3.52, down four cents since last Monday. A year ago, the national average was $3.49 the NYS average was $3.68.

The following are local averages throughout Western and Central New York:

Batavia - $3.39 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo - $3.41 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Elmira - $3.44 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca - $3.52 (no change from last Monday)

Rochester - $3.47 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Rome - $3.55 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse - $3.47 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Watertown - $3.51 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

According to AAA, fewer people fueling up and lower oil costs are behind the decrease.