AAA: Price at the pump decreases locally and nationally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AAA Western and Central New York the average price for a gallon of gas has dropped locally and nationally compared to one week ago.
AAA said the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.42, which is down five cents since last Monday and the New York State average is $3.52, down four cents since last Monday. A year ago, the national average was $3.49 the NYS average was $3.68.
The following are local averages throughout Western and Central New York:
- Batavia - $3.39 (down 4 cents from last Monday)
- Buffalo - $3.41 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
- Elmira - $3.44 (down 6 cents from last Monday)
- Ithaca - $3.52 (no change from last Monday)
- Rochester - $3.47 (down 4 cents from last Monday)
- Rome - $3.55 (down 6 cents from last Monday)
- Syracuse - $3.47 (down 4 cents from last Monday)
- Watertown - $3.51 (down 5 cents from last Monday)
According to AAA, fewer people fueling up and lower oil costs are behind the decrease.