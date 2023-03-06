AAA: Last-minute Spring Break ideas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking to get away from Western New York this month? More Americans are choosing international destinations for Spring Break.

AAA booking data shows international travel this season is up 30% compared to this time last year.

It's not just college students looking for a cheap getaway. Many families are also taking vacations.

A new AAA survey shows more than 40% of U.S. adults with Spring Break plans are traveling with three generations.

If you still haven't made vacation plans and are hoping to get out of town, we have some tips to save you time and money.

Last-Minute Spring Break Ideas:

According to AAA’s survey, 14% of U.S. adults say they haven’t decided yet if they will travel for Spring Break. It’s not too late to make plans, but travelers may need to think outside the box and be flexible.

AAA recommends cities in colder climates where hotel rates are lower this time of year.

If you're traveling with kids, look for hotels with indoor swimming pools. You can also research destinations that are within driving distance and offer free museums or outdoor attractions.

Most Popular Spring Break Destinations:

Beach vacations are the most popular among Spring Breakers, according to AAA’s survey.

Florida is the top domestic destination with its beaches, theme parks, and cruise ports.

Hawaii is another Spring Break favorite, with six islands and various exploration opportunities.

Cruising is making a big splash this year.

Ships leaving from Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Tampa – heading to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America – top the list of AAA cruise bookings for Spring Break.

Bookings for cruises to Alaska, Canada, Northern Europe, and the Persian Gulf are also seeing a spike in popularity.

Mexican Getaways



Cancun and Riviera Maya

Mexico City

Caribbean Vacations



Nassau, Bahamas

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Montego Bay, Jamaica

San Juan, Puerto Rico



European Escapes



Paris, France

London, England

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Rome, Italy

Barcelona, Spain

Unique Cruises



Bahrain

Papua New Guinea

Danube River

USA Hot Spots



Florida

Hawaii

Las Vegas

New York City

San Francisco

New Orleans

Planning Ahead for Summer:

The demand in Spring Break vacations signals a busy summer travel season.

AAA travel agents say more people are booking trips farther in advance. They recommend making plans for summer sooner rather than later to avoid higher airline ticket prices and hotel rates.