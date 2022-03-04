AAA: gas prices jump 25 cents in four days, topping $4 per gallon statewide

(WKBW) — According to AAA, average gas prices across New York State have topped $4 per gallon for the first time since 2014.

The state's current average is $4.05 per gallon — up 25 cents since Monday — and it's not much better in Western New York. The Buffalo-Niagara region's average price for a gallon of gas is $4.03 as of Friday morning. In Batavia, it's $3.97 per gallon.

High oil prices are driving up prices at the gas pump; oil prices are $110 per barrel as of Friday morning — the highest they've been in over a decade, according to AAA.

Experts believe oil prices will continue to rise as more sanctions are placed on Russia due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A potential ban on crude oil imports from Russia in the United States or other countries would likely drive prices up even further because of disruptions in the already tight global oil supply.

The International Energy Agency has coordinated the release of 60 million barrels of oil from its member countries' strategic reserves, including the U.S.

The New York State Attorney General's Office issued a warning to consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging at local gas stations. You can find more information on reporting potential price gouging here.