AAA: Gas prices increase after OPEC+ announces decrease in oil production beginning in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) announced gas prices have increased locally and nationally after an announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) on Sunday.

According to AAA WCNY, beginning in May OPEC+ will cut the production of oil by over 1 billion barrels a day. This is expected to last through the remainder of the year.

As of Monday, AAA WCNY said the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.50, which is up 6 cents since last Monday and the New York State average is $3.47, which is up 5 cents since last Monday.

Below you can find averages reported throughout the state:



Batavia - $3.46 (up 10 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo - $3.47 (up 13 cents from last Monday)

Elmira - $3.46 (up 7 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca - $3.47 (up 2 cents from last Monday)

Rochester - $3.51 (up 11 cents from last Monday)

Rome - $3.48 (up 3 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse - $3.52 (up 11 cents from last Monday)

Watertown - $3.49 (up 4 cents from last Monday)

According to AAA WCNY, in addition to the OPEC+ announcement, an increase in oil prices per barrel, an increase in gas demand and a decrease in total domestic gasoline stocks are all leading to higher prices at the pump.

AAA WCNY provided the following tips to help motorists conserve fuel:



Map routes

Avoid peak traffic times like rush hour

Combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible

Make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage

Remove any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle

You can find more tips on the AAA website here. You can also find more information on how AAA members can save at the pump here, here and here.