AAA: gas prices forcing most Americans to change driving habits

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011.
Gas Prices
Posted at 6:15 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 06:29:12-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've changed your driving habits because of high gas prices, you're not alone.

According to a new survey from AAA, 64% of Americans have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making "major changes." Drivers' top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.

0808 aaa survey.JPG
64% of Americans say they're making changes to their driving habits because of high gas prices.

This March, a separate AAA survey found 59% of Americans said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. If gas were to reach $5.00, which it did in June, 75% said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump, with 80% saying they would drive less.

AAA says there are some simple things you can do to lessen the pain at the pump:

  • Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated. Underinflated tires are a drag on fuel economy.
  • Map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times and, if possible, go to "one-stop shops" where you can do multiple tasks.
  • Fuel economy peaks at around 50 miles per hour on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 miles per hour can improve fuel economy by as much as 14%.
  • Only use premium gas in vehicles that recommend or require it. Paying for premium gas for a car that takes regular is a waste of money and is of no benefit to the vehicle.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
