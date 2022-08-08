AAA: gas prices forcing most Americans to change driving habits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've changed your driving habits because of high gas prices, you're not alone.

According to a new survey from AAA, 64% of Americans have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making "major changes." Drivers' top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.

Vielkind, Tom 64% of Americans say they're making changes to their driving habits because of high gas prices.

This March, a separate AAA survey found 59% of Americans said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. If gas were to reach $5.00, which it did in June, 75% said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump, with 80% saying they would drive less.

AAA says there are some simple things you can do to lessen the pain at the pump: