AAA: gas prices forcing most Americans to change driving habits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've changed your driving habits because of high gas prices, you're not alone.
According to a new survey from AAA, 64% of Americans have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making "major changes." Drivers' top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.
This March, a separate AAA survey found 59% of Americans said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. If gas were to reach $5.00, which it did in June, 75% said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump, with 80% saying they would drive less.
AAA says there are some simple things you can do to lessen the pain at the pump:
- Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated. Underinflated tires are a drag on fuel economy.
- Map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times and, if possible, go to "one-stop shops" where you can do multiple tasks.
- Fuel economy peaks at around 50 miles per hour on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 miles per hour can improve fuel economy by as much as 14%.
- Only use premium gas in vehicles that recommend or require it. Paying for premium gas for a car that takes regular is a waste of money and is of no benefit to the vehicle.