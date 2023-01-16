AAA: Gas prices drop slightly across NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers will see some savings at the pump this week.

The state average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.44, down one cent since last Monday, Jan. 9.

A year ago, New Yorkers were seeing prices around $3.48.

Nationally, the average is $3.31, up 3 cents since last week.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages locally:



Batavia - $3.33 (up 2 cents from last week)

Buffalo - $3.40 (down 3 cents)

Elmira - $3.30 (up 2 cents)

Ithaca - $3.52 (down 4 cents)

Rochester - $3.45 (down 2 cents)

Rome - $3.56 (down 3 cents)

Syracuse - $3.40 (down 2 cents)

Watertown - $3.44 (down 2 cents)

Diesel drivers will also see some savings compared to recent weeks.

Diesel fuel prices moved down slightly with the state average for diesel now $5.27, down five cents from last Monday and up from $3.76 one year ago.

The national average for diesel sits around $4.60, down five cents from last week, and up from $3.61 a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the U.S. is winding down its dependence on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve which it has drawn from over the past year to add market supply and bring down pump prices.

Meanwhile, gas prices have fallen from a record high of $5 a gallon in mid-June.