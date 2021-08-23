AAA: gas prices, demand down slightly with the start of school nationwide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices down slightly around the country and may drop further, AAA Western and Central New York says, as children nationwide return to school.

Nationally, the average price for gas dropped three cents over the last week to $3.16 per gallon. But New York state's average did not change, staying at $3.22 per gallon.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the price for a gallon of gas around Buffalo dropped one cent, on average, to $3.14, and they dropped by two cents in the Batavia area to $3.22 per gallon.

AAA attributes the decrease in gas prices to a drop in demand because schools are back in session.

Experts anticipate prices will continue to drop as demand drops ahead of Labor Day but says strong holiday weekend travel would push prices back up.