AAA: gas prices continue to decline due to lower crude oil prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The national average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.96 per gallon, down 10 cents from one week ago. The New York State average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.34, down nine cents from one week ago.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, gas prices continue to decline due to lower crude oil prices.

"Although gasoline demand has increased and supply has tightened, lower oil prices have helped lower pump prices. If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease." - AAA WCNY

Below are the statewide averages, according to AAA WCNY:

Batavia - $4.40 (down 5 cents from last week)

Buffalo - $4.39 (down 7 cents from last week)

Elmira - $4.36 (down 6 cents from last week)

Ithaca - $4.50 (down 9 cents from last week)

Rochester - $4.45 (down 9 cents from last week)

Rome - $4.53 (down 10 cents from last week)

Syracuse - $4.43 (down 8 cents from last week)

Watertown - $4.57 (down 11 cents from last week)

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March 5.