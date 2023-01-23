AAA: Gas prices back on the rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The price you're paying at the pump is going up slightly according to AAA.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.51 a gallon.

It's up 7 cents since last week.

The state average for diesel is $5.27, the same price as last Monday.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following gas averages locally:



Batavia - $3.39 (up 6 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo - $3.42 (up 2 cents from last Monday)

Elmira - $3.40 (up 10 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca - $3.49 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Rochester - $3.47 (up 2 cents from last Monday)

Rome - $3.61 (up 5 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse - $3.46 (up 6 cents from last Monday)

Watertown - $3.48 (up 4 cents from last Monday)

AAA is seeing a similar trend nationally.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.42, up 11 cents from last week.

Diesel fuel prices moved up slightly with the national average at $4.62, up 2 cents from last Monday.

