AAA: Gas prices back on the rise

David Duprey/AP
Mark Bunyan fills up his vehicle on an Indian reservation where the price of gas is less expensive than surrounding areas at $3.53 per gallon at Western Door gas station on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation in New York, Thursday, March 31, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jan 23, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The price you're paying at the pump is going up slightly according to AAA.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.51 a gallon.

It's up 7 cents since last week.

The state average for diesel is $5.27, the same price as last Monday.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following gas averages locally:

  • Batavia - $3.39 (up 6 cents from last Monday)
  • Buffalo - $3.42 (up 2 cents from last Monday)
  • Elmira - $3.40 (up 10 cents from last Monday)
  • Ithaca - $3.49 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
  • Rochester - $3.47 (up 2 cents from last Monday)
  • Rome - $3.61 (up 5 cents from last Monday)
  • Syracuse - $3.46 (up 6 cents from last Monday)
  • Watertown - $3.48 (up 4 cents from last Monday)

AAA is seeing a similar trend nationally.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.42, up 11 cents from last week.

Diesel fuel prices moved up slightly with the national average at $4.62, up 2 cents from last Monday.

