AAA: Gas prices back on the rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The price you're paying at the pump is going up slightly according to AAA.
Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.51 a gallon.
It's up 7 cents since last week.
The state average for diesel is $5.27, the same price as last Monday.
AAA Western and Central New York reports the following gas averages locally:
- Batavia - $3.39 (up 6 cents from last Monday)
- Buffalo - $3.42 (up 2 cents from last Monday)
- Elmira - $3.40 (up 10 cents from last Monday)
- Ithaca - $3.49 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
- Rochester - $3.47 (up 2 cents from last Monday)
- Rome - $3.61 (up 5 cents from last Monday)
- Syracuse - $3.46 (up 6 cents from last Monday)
- Watertown - $3.48 (up 4 cents from last Monday)
AAA is seeing a similar trend nationally.
The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.42, up 11 cents from last week.
Diesel fuel prices moved up slightly with the national average at $4.62, up 2 cents from last Monday.
