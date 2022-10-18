AAA breaks down tips for National Teen Driver Safety Week

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Teen Driver Safety Week runs from October 16 - October 22. For a lot of schools, they could be having their homecoming weekends and pep rallies, which is why spreading the message of safety is more important than ever.

When it comes to newer drivers on the roads, AAA said they should remember the "R.E.A.D. the road" acronym, in order to maximize your safety:

R: Right speed, for right now

E: Eyes up, brain on

A: Anticipate their next move

D: DONUT of space around your vehicle (A lot of space surrounding you and other drivers)

AAA has resources such as defensive driving courses, licensed to learn programs, 5 hour courses before you get your license, in-car lessons, and driving evaluations.

For more information on courses you can take, or further tips for younger drivers, you can click here.