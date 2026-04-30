BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo-area gas prices have climbed to their highest point since July 2022.

At a Mobil station on Main Street in Williamsville, regular unleaded gas was priced at $4.25 a gallon, just above the local average.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Buffalo was $4.23 as of Wednesday, slightly below the national average of $4.30.

Drivers filling up said the prices are forcing them to make difficult choices.

"Wow, $88. That's a lot," one driver said.

"We're probably not gonna go on a long trip. We're going to wait until gas prices go down. You know, wait till the summer and see what happens," another driver said.

"It stinks. It's for a useless war that they've spent billions of dollars on and don't really seem to be accomplishing what they set out to do," another driver said.

WATCH: AAA averages price of gas in Buffalo at $4.23 a gallon

AAA averages price of gas in Buffalo at $4.23 a gallon

AAA spokesperson Elizabeth Carey said drivers should expect prices to remain elevated heading into summer.

"Prices kick up around Memorial Day. It kicks off camping season, road trip season and then they usually in a typical year start to subside by the 4th of July," Carey said. "And then we get into kind of a flattened-out pattern. Hopefully, we see that this year, but there are a lot of different things that are driving it."

For some, the high prices have prompted bigger decisions. Amy Santasero of the Town of Tonawanda said rising prices pushed her to make a switch she never expected.

"I have a new car. It's a Chevy Equinox. I decided to go electric due to gas prices," Santasero said.

She said the savings have been significant.