AAA: average price of gas on the rise locally and nationally

David Zalubowski/AP
The handle from a gasoline pump hangs from the filler neck of a motorist's vehicle at a Shell station Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. Prices paid by U.S. consumers jumped in December 2021 compared to a year earlier, the latest evidence that rising costs for food, gas, rent and other necessities are heightening the financial pressures on America's households. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jan 31, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AAA, the average price of gas is on the rise locally and nationally compared to last week.

AAA said the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.37, up four cents from last week and the New York State average is $3.55, up five cents from last week.

The following are local averages throughout Western and Central New York:

  • Batavia - $3.51 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Buffalo - $3.49 (up four cents from last week)
  • Ithaca - $3.54 (up five cents from last week)
  • Rochester - $3.55 (up five cents from last week)
  • Rome - $3.58 (up five cents from last week)
  • Syracuse - $3.51 (up four cents from last week)
  • Watertown - $3.54 (up two cents from last week)

According to AAA, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) says gasoline demand is in a typical range for the winter driving season but the price of crude oil has seen continued growth which is keeping gas prices up and if crude prices continue to grow, pump prices likely will also.

AAA also said tension between Russia and Ukraine caused crude prices to increase last week and a looming invasion could push prices higher.

