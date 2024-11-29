'A wonderful cause': More than 300 houses join forces to create holiday magic in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York can count on Tony Dittmer and Lancaster's Stony Brook and Quail Run Development neighborhoods to put on a show this time of year.

More than 300 homes across eight streets combine forces.

It is no winter wonderland yet, but the 17th annual Stony Brook Legendary Lights are in full swing Thanksgiving night, and runs through New Year's Day.

Dittmer said it takes 100 hours to make his home come to life!

He starts decorating around Halloween each year.

"I enjoy it. You have to like doing it and I love how the neighbors enjoy it," Tony Dittmer said. "The very high areas like the high peaks, I can't climb that high. Maybe the word is, I won't climb up that high, but I do everything else myself. Everything in the yards, trees in the yards, the nativity scene."

It was a calm night for the first night of the lights, where 7 News caught up with Elma resident Kim Tront viewing the lights before she plans to bring her kids the next time around.

"It starts the whole Christmas season. It's magical, first of all, that a whole community can be unified like this, especially for Christmas. The fact that they always choose a great charity to help raise money for," Elma resident Kim Tront said.

For Brandy Zimmerman and her daughter Arya, it is a tradition that began during the pandemic.

"It was safe not getting too close to anybody, so we started coming on Thanksgiving nights. That's what we do every Thanksgiving. We have dinner together and then we come together and look at all the lights," Brandy Zimmerman explained.

Little Arya said she loved everything about the lighting experience.

"That they are rainbow and stuff," Arya said. "The arches. Like, the arches on the sidewalk."

Lancaster native Julie Trzaska now lives in Cheektowaga but the tradition she enjoyed as a child, continues with her family.

Cheektowaga resident Julie Trzask shared, "It's beautiful. It's a wonderful cause. It's easy to park since my parents still live here. It's a fun thing to bring the kids to while we can."

Those on Santa's nice list this year might even get an exclusive tour of Tony Dittmer's home, where the Christmas magic continues!

"The whole charity drive, we can thank the neighborhood for this. It isn't one house. This house doesn't do it. It takes 300 and some houses in the neighborhood that gets involved in helping families and friends, and people less fortunate that can benefit from what we do," Dittmer added.

The mesmerizing lights are a must-see display that will impress folks of all ages.

Pro-tip for those visiting for the first time: On busy nights, it is best to park and then walk around the neighborhood.

This year's Stony Brook Legendary Lights donation recipient is the Lancaster-Depew Boys and Girls Club.

There is no admission cost, but donations are accepted.