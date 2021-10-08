A WNY miracle: Niagara woman released from hospital after 7-month battle with COVID

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A crowd of about 100 friends, family, and coworkers of Mary Corio gathered outside the Elderwood Care Facility in Williamsville, to cheer on Mary Corio as she was released from the hospital.

Mary was brought in after being diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March. She was put on a ventilator a few weeks later, and was transferred to five different care facilities to try and save her life.

On Friday morning, she cut the ceremonial ribbon outside the facility, signaling the final step in her recovery process.

While Mary was recovering, her family and friends said the struggled with COVID-19 information, and needed an outlet to share their stories. They created the COVID resource page "Hail Mary" for others to share their stories - and to lend support to those either with COVID or those who are watching someone suffer from the side.

You can find the group here.