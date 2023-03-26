A wet and wild time at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a wild event down in ski country.

Holiday Valley in Ellicottville had to postpone its annual pondskimming event Saturday because of the weather, but it was worth the wait.

There was plenty of sunshine to go around for Sunday's event.

The idea is to ski or snowboard across a long pool of water without crashing or sinking.

The water is icy cold, but people don't seem to mind.

The resort only takes the first 50 people to register for the free event and the spots get snatched up early.