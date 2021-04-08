A Western New York woman turns 99!

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s a bit of a deja vu moment for the McCarriel Family who once again gathered in front of the Weinberg Campus nursing home to celebrate 99-year-old Lillie McCarriel.

It’s been more than a year since the McCarriel family has seen the birthday girl face to face. That’s because of COVID-19 cases within the facility.

“This is bitterer sweet because just the other day we were ready to hold you today and then we got news of something different,” Lillie's son-in-law Derek Baker said.

While it’s been hard for the family to be away from their matriarch for so long, they are still grateful to see her reach another milestone of life.

“Because of her we wouldn’t be here," her eldest daughter Mollie Baker said.

The family celebrated Ms. McCarriel in her favorite way — singing spiritual gospels, holding up signs and thanking her for the lineage she created. And they’re hoping next year they can do the same thing but completely in person.