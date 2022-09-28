A Western New York cornhole club is home for two American Cornhole League Pros

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a lot harder than it looks, but for Robert Sperry and Eric Hauser, it's just another night at The Coliseum, home of the Titans Cornhole Club.

"We come here on Tuesday's and Thursday's and we go to Lancaster on Monday's, Wednesday's," said Robert Sperry.

Robert Sperry and his partner Eric Hauser are American Cornhole League Pro players and we're not just talking casual match-ups outside on the lawn.

"Everybody that plays in their backyard thinks they're pretty good and then you come across somebody like Mr. Sperry here and you find out you got a lot of work to do," said Eric Hauser.

It's a small price to pay if you want to become a pro like Sperry and Hauser. This star studded duo has been playing cornhole for years, making it all the way to the American Cornhole League.

"I just texted Bobby, what like yesterday, that two years ago today was my first ever ACL event," said Hauser.

"This will be my fifth year and I'm glad that Eric's on board," said Sperry.

Their cornhole community is also happy to have these pros nearby.

"For them obviously, I hope they go all the way," said Jason Parry, owner of The Coliseum. "Then for The Coliseum and them being here helping others players, I'm hoping to see more players out of New York State make it to that pro circuit next season."

Sperry and Hauser said this season cornhole will be taking them all across the country. They already have 16 pro shoot outs on their schedule.

"The first one that I'll be attending with Eric will be Virginia Beach on December 2nd and then we got one coming up next weekend in Louisville Kentucky," said Sperry.

Sperry said they even play internationally. He said you can watch all American Cornhole League games on ESPN 1, ESPN 2 AND ESPN 3 in Canada.

Both Sperry and Hauser said traveling is fun but it isn't cheap.

"We looked at flights and it was $800 bucks one way and that was only one event," said Hauser. "That doesn't count the hotel room. It adds up pretty quick so we are looking for local sponsorship."

A little help from the family and friends of the players that make nights like this feel like home.

"Great community it's like a family," said Sperry. "It's like a big family."

It's a family that isn't afraid to give these pros a run for their money.

"As you can see we got two pros here that we got to take out tonight so it's going to be a nice victory for me when I have them sitting on the bench watching me in the championship game," said Parry.

"It's about having fun and at the end of the day just having a good time with each other," said Sperry.