ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warning from Orchard Park Police about what they call "crimes of opportunity."

Police say someone is breaking into vehicles, taking valuables, and in some cases stealing those cars.

The department says this is concentrated in the area around Ponderosa Court and Knoche Way off Milestrip Road. 7 News to Orchard Park Tuesday to talk with Patrick Fitzgerald, the chief of police, and learn more about what's happening there.

The department says someone is getting into vehicles and stealing items. Thieves have also driven off in several cars. Fitzgerald said the targeted cars were unlocked and some had keys inside. He said he wants people to know about this — so they don't become the next victim.

"We know people lead busy lives and sometimes people are forgetful. We also know there are a lot of individuals that feel that because they live in a safe community they don't need to lock up their car, they don't need to take their belongings inside. We find that almost every single time we have a vehicle stolen it is recovered in the City of Buffalo so the belief is that individuals are coming to Orchard Park, entering vehicles, and taking them back to the city," said Fitzgerald.

He said they do not have any suspects in this case but have made arrests in the past. He also said if someone comes to your door trying to sell something in Orchard Park, let the police know. He said soliciting is illegal in Orchard Park.