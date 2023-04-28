Watch Now
A&W Restaurant coming to Rainbow Boulevard in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 28, 2023
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A&W Restaurant, a national chain known for its root beer, root beer floats, and burgers, is coming to Niagara Falls, N.Y.

The restaurant will be opened by 52-year-old Muhammad Shoaib at 303 Rainbow Boulevard between May and June of this year. In addition to its root beer, root beer floats, and burgers, A&W also serves hot dogs, chicken, fries, cheese curds, shakes and sundaes.

A&W was founded in 1919 when Roy Allen set up a roadside root beer stand in Lodi, California. Allen started franchising locations a roadside stands a few years later, making it America's first franchised restaurant
There are several A&W Restaurants across southern Ontario, but in New York, the closest are in Cortland and Owego. In addition, there are restaurants in Orwell, OH and Du Bois, PA.

According to a release, Shoaib has signed up for two additional locations and plans to expand the brand in Rochester and Syracuse.

