A Veteran's plea for the return of military memories answered by a fellow service member

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local Veteran's emotional plea for the return of military memories stolen from his storage locker answered by a fellow service member.

We first introduced you to Jim and Dawn Schultz on "Good Morning Buffalo." Dawn reached out to 7 news looking for help after their storage locker in Depew was broken into. She says thieves stole several items Jim had brought back from serving in Iraq. This included uniforms, coins, dog tags, and his military papers.

Depew police tell us they're investigating multiple break-ins at "Advantage Storage."

Management declined to comment.

Jim says his years in the Army were the best years of his life and the stolen items meant the world to him. Another local Veteran saw that story on 7 news and called us offering to help. Lia Lando connected the two and has their emotional exchange.