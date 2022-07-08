BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Falls family of the Blueberry Treehouse Farm has expanded their business to a Treehouse Cafe inspired by nature.

Many can't believe they're experiencing nature, peace, and enjoyment.

"I've been waiting for this grand opening for about a year now. We love to blueberry pick and just the nature and the forest around is so beautiful." says a customer, Alicia Morlock. "Yeah, we're nature lovers and this is a unique idea and theme it's so cool" says her mother, Michelle Morlock.

The theme of this Treehouse Cafe all came from Richardo Rivera and his wife, Jill Rivera.

The family has been building treehouses for 13 years.

Seven years ago, they bought the Blueberry Treehouse Farm.

It has two acres of two thousand bushes of berries.

But the blueberries sparked an idea that expanded into this Treehouse Cafe, operating seven days a week.

"Always dreamt of doing more here like a Treehouse Cafe or an Airbnb," says Rivera. "So during COVID, when things slow down just because they weren't letting construction out for work we've decided to probably start something here."

The co-owner says the building supplies are locally sourced natural materials, but the cafe isn't your typical cafe.

"The thing is about the Treehouse Cafe is that we are not a restaurant we're just a hosting house, he says. "So we have a carousel of various food vendors that are coming through."

Rivera and his family can enjoy their hard work.

"We've been building custom tree houses for clients, but this is the first one that we actually get to hold on to and enjoy in our own backyard We're just thrilled," Rivera says.

Besides, many can't wait to experience more.

"I have big plans to come back here, and I just wish them the best," says Alicia Morlock, a customer.

The Treehouse Cafe and Blueberry Treehouse Farm is located at 1897 Davis Rd in West Falls, N.Y.

The Treehouse Cafe operates Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The farm's picking hours run Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the family-owned-and-operated farm is five dollars, and children two years old or younger can get in free.

