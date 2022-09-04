A salute to service on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The African American Veterans Parade made its debut down Jefferson Ave to offer a solute to service. African Americans from Western New York have served in every major American military conflict since the Revolutionary War.

A family member to veterans, Sandra Williams Bush, describes the parade as a source of encouragement to the community.

"It makes me feel full. So many times Americans are discounted, African Americans are discounted," Bush said.

Grand Marshal and retired First Sergeant of the United States Army Wayne Green has retired after 35 years of service.

"My tours include Afghanistan three times, Iraq four different times and various places all throughout the United States," Green said"

He said this parade is so powerful because of the community and love behind it.

"The one thing you want to make sure that happens is the people at home support you," Green said. "That's another level of confidence you'll carry all over the world."

Richard Kingsberry is a retired Lieutenant Colonel and representative of the National Association for Black Veterans. He said keep African American Veterans stories alive is vital to this community.

"We must tell our story and this is an event that allows us the opportunity to tell our story," Kingsberry said.

As Bush reflects on the importance of African American Veterans, she said the stories hold such life that should keep living.

"We do exist and we did participate in everything that is America," Bush said.