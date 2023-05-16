A sign of summer as Food Truck Tuesday will return to Larkin Square on June 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a sign of summer in Western New York as organizers announced Food Truck Tuesday will return to Larkin Square on June 6.

Presented by KeyBank and sponsored by Independent Health, Food Truck Tuesday will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Tuesday (except July 4) until August 29.

Organizers say there will be a total rotation of 38 food trucks from Buffalo and Rochester with around 20 to 25 filling up Larkin Square each week. Each truck will offer at least one item certified as a healthy option by the Independent Health Foundation.

There will be seating around the square and guests are also welcome to bring their own seating. Admission and parking are free.

“We started Food Truck Tuesday 10 years ago when there were just a handful of food trucks in town. The event quickly grew to include some trucks from Rochester to make it Buffalo’s most unique summer food gathering. We look forward to welcoming guests back to dinner in Larkin Square.” - Larkin Square manager, Harry Zemsky

Below you can find the list of food trucks and the band lineup:

Food Truck Line Up

*New to Food Truck Tuesday

Al Dente

Andersons Truck

Breezy Bowls

*Britesmith Brewing

Caribbean Flava

Cookie Coma

Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles LLC

Falafel Bar

Fat Bob's

*Gabriela's Kitchen

Green Acres Ice Cream

Hen House

House of Munch

Ice Cream and Chill

J&L BBQ

KCafe

*KoBq Food Truck

KT Caribbean Cuisine

Lloyd Taco Truck

Lukas Latin Kitchen

Lugia's on Wheels

M & S Street Eats

Macarollin

Mother Cluckers

Rob's Kabobs

Share Kitchen & Bar

Sun Cuisine

Sweet Lisa's

Sweet Melody’s

Taffy’s

Thai Me Up

The Cheesy Chick

The Great Aussie Bite

The Great Foodini

The Polish Villa

Tiny Thai

Tomaso's

Venus Greek