A sign of summer as Food Truck Tuesday will return to Larkin Square on June 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a sign of summer in Western New York as organizers announced Food Truck Tuesday will return to Larkin Square on June 6.
Presented by KeyBank and sponsored by Independent Health, Food Truck Tuesday will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Tuesday (except July 4) until August 29.
Organizers say there will be a total rotation of 38 food trucks from Buffalo and Rochester with around 20 to 25 filling up Larkin Square each week. Each truck will offer at least one item certified as a healthy option by the Independent Health Foundation.
There will be seating around the square and guests are also welcome to bring their own seating. Admission and parking are free.
“We started Food Truck Tuesday 10 years ago when there were just a handful of food trucks in town. The event quickly grew to include some trucks from Rochester to make it Buffalo’s most unique summer food gathering. We look forward to welcoming guests back to dinner in Larkin Square.”
Below you can find the list of food trucks and the band lineup:
Food Truck Line Up
*New to Food Truck Tuesday
Al Dente
Andersons Truck
Breezy Bowls
*Britesmith Brewing
Caribbean Flava
Cookie Coma
Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles LLC
Falafel Bar
Fat Bob's
*Gabriela's Kitchen
Green Acres Ice Cream
Hen House
House of Munch
Ice Cream and Chill
J&L BBQ
KCafe
*KoBq Food Truck
KT Caribbean Cuisine
Lloyd Taco Truck
Lukas Latin Kitchen
Lugia's on Wheels
M & S Street Eats
Macarollin
Mother Cluckers
Rob's Kabobs
Share Kitchen & Bar
Sun Cuisine
Sweet Lisa's
Sweet Melody’s
Taffy’s
Thai Me Up
The Cheesy Chick
The Great Aussie Bite
The Great Foodini
The Polish Villa
Tiny Thai
Tomaso's
Venus Greek
Band Line up for Food Truck Tuesday
6/6 Ten Cent Howl
6/13 Alison Pipitone Band 6/20 The Abruptors
6/27 Walter Kemp 3
7/4 No Food Truck Tuesday
7/11 Kevin Hall Band
7/18 Kathryn Koch Band
7/25 Carol McLaughlin & Magnitude
8/1 JJ White & Mojo Sauce
8/8 Sol Y Sombra
8/15 Dueling Pianos Band
8/22 The Kensingtons
8/28 Blaise Mercedes & the Crew