ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo is facing new charges after authorities say she assaulted a jail deputy.

37-year-old Dominique Tabb is now charged with Assault and Obstructing Governmental Administration following an incident on July 6.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a jail deputy was trying to serve Tabb her lunch when the attack happened.

The video shows Tabb throwing a punch, knocking the deputy to the ground, and then continuing to assault the deputy until additional help arrived.

WATCH: Video shows inmate attacking Erie County jail deputy

'A sickening, unprovoked assault': Video shows inmate attacking Erie County jail deputy

Authorities say Tabb was taken to a medical unit where she attempted to spit at staff. She was then taken to ECMC to be treated for a head injury. She has since been released.

On the next day, July 7, authorities say Tabb tried to strike another deputy who was attempting to serve her lunch. The deputy was able to detain Tabb in restraints.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with the deputy who was assaulted by this incarcerated individual,” said Sheriff John Garcia. “This was nothing short of a sickening, unprovoked assault."

Sheriff Garcia also stated that New York State Correction Law ties their hands when it comes to an inmate acting this way. He says there is not much they can do to stop this behavior, and he says he has asked state representatives to take action to protect the jail deputies and corrections officers.