A showcase of great art in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a showcase of some great pieces of artwork with a local flair here in Buffalo.

The 26th annual Allen West Art Festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon, along with the larger Allentown Art Festival.

Allen West limits participation to about 130 artists and crafts people who live and work in Western New York.

It takes place along Allen Street between Elmwood and Wadsworth.

The 68th Allentown Art Festival also attracted big crowds this weekend, featuring some 350 artisans from around the country.

