'A series of unfortunate events': Notorious landlord Charles "Chuck" Dobucki back in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Charles "Chuck" Dobucki, the notorious Allentown landlord, was in housing court Friday morning following his arrest on Thursday.

Dobucki was wanted for failing to appear in housing court on three violations, and was also charged with criminal impersonation.

But on Friday, his case could not proceed because Buffalo Housing Court Judge Phillip Dabney was absent and his replacement was City Court Judge Gary Wilson, who had to recuse himself.

Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski was there Friday to see Dobucki in court.

"A series of unfortunate events, really, but Typical Buffalo," Nowakowski said.

Nowakowski said this case is far from over and that a trial date for Dobucki's housing violations will be scheduled at the next hearing set for May 19.

Lynn Wilson, who lives directly behind one of Dobucki's properties, also came to court Friday to confront him.

"My name is Lynn Wilson," she said. "I would like to know why you hate me and make my life like this, that I have to live with drug addicts and dead bodies and fires in front of my house."

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon disagreed with Dobucki being released without bail.

"I know yesterday the judges were kind of pigeonholed by some legislation that changed, along with bail reform, which is very frustrating," he said. "So we'll continue to look at that and work with our state partners, see whatever we have to change."

In the meantime, work continues on the back porch of 2 St. Louis. The city is pursuing abandonment proceedings for this building and a second one on Cottage Street that Dobucki owns.