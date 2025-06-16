A replica of the DeLorean Time Machine from Back To The Future is rolling into WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Great Scott! A replica of a time-traveling DeLorean will make four pit stops in Western New York next week, just as BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical parks it at Shea's Performing Arts Center for a much-anticipated six-day run.

The four-wheel-fitted time machine, first made famous in the 1985 classic starring Michael J. Fox, will make appearances at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park and Canalside in Buffalo next Monday. On Tuesday, the replica will roll over to Oishei Children's Hospital before traveling to Main Street, just in time for opening night.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical caps off Shea's Five Star Bank 2024-25 Broadway season. A limited number of tickets for the show are available at sheas.org.

Here is a list of times and locations for the DeLorean. Visitors will be able to take photos with the iconic automobile of the future.

Monday, June 23rd



10 a.m. to Noon - Highmark Stadium: Bills store lot. Parking available in Lot 6.

5:30-7:30 p.m. - Canalside

Tuesday, June 24

