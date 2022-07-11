BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several have gathered Sunday evening at Canisius College Spillman parking lot on Jefferson Ave to heal at the Buffalo Still Standing Relief Concert.

Cynthia Benning, Director, Upper room Food Pantry, and organizer of the event, says she needed to do something to bring the community together and what happened on May 14th was something she had never seen in her lifetime.

“When the fall and the anguish of this community fell, it broke my heart,” she says. “I just wanted to know and see what we can do to bring encouragement, and two things came to mind, and that is food and music.”

Meanwhile, others are hoping those at home can feel the music through the concert.

“I just hope those who have been home because of the event would find peace in them and know that they’re going to be safe when they go back out into these streets and be able to go shopping.”

In the hopes of others, they say it’s about understanding the power of love and being resilient.

“So much is going on in our world. All around the world, so many tragedies happening all the time," says guest artist Jeoffrey Golden. “We need hope. We need to know that despite all the darkness, there’s still a light that shines in the midst of darkness.”