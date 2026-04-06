BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vive Shelter in Buffalo has opened a new playground for the children of asylum seekers, funded by a $250,000 state grant.

Vive, a program of the Jericho Road Community Health Center, has been welcoming asylum seekers to Western New York for more than 40 years. The shelter provides services to refugee petitioners hoping to be allowed into Canada, as well as asylum seekers pursuing legal status in the United States.

Many of the individuals seeking shelter have children, including 5-year-old Lily and 6-year-old Junior, who are already enjoying the new playground.

Maria Perez-Gomez, the director of Vive, noted the hardships the young visitors face before arriving at the shelter.

"Children at Vive often carry burdens far heavier than any child should ever have to shoulder — enduring persecution, long and difficult journeys, and even homelessness, only to arrive and face harmful narratives about their very right to be here," Perez-Gomez said.

WATCH: 'A really welcoming start': New playground celebrated at Vive Shelter for asylum seekers

'A really welcoming start': New playground celebrated at Vive Shelter for asylum seekers

Assemblyman Jon Rivera helped secure the $250,000 grant from the state to build the new playground.

"We know that space for children… dedicated for children are essential for their own growth, for their own sort of development," Rivera said.

"That's why we wanted to make sure that children that come here have their own space and that they can enjoy and feel safe and really enjoy the outdoors here in Buffalo," Rivera said.

Matthew Tice, the director of community services for Jericho Road, said providing a quality playground for these children is a worthy investment for the area.

"They become long-term residents. They go through the legal process to engage within our community. They become taxpayers. They contribute. They've done amazing things to be able to help revitalize so many different things around businesses, community investment, on and on like that. So to have their families and their children to have this really welcoming start is so crucial," Tice said.

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