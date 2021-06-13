'A Quiet Place II' sets record becoming first pandemic movie to make $100 million at U.S. box office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'A Quiet Place II' which was filmed all over Western New York, became the first movie in the COVID-19 pandemic to make over $100 million at the box office in the United States.

According to box office estimates, the movie made $108.9 million over its first three weekends at the box office.

The film is estimated to have made close to $200 million world wide.

Film crews spent six weeks filming in Western New York at locations which included the following

