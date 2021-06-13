Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'A Quiet Place II' sets record becoming first pandemic movie to make $100 million at U.S. box office

items.[0].image.alt
Jonny Cournoyer/AP
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds and Emily Blunt in a scene from "A Quiet Place Part II." (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP)
A Quiet Place II
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 16:06:14-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'A Quiet Place II' which was filmed all over Western New York, became the first movie in the COVID-19 pandemic to make over $100 million at the box office in the United States.

According to box office estimates, the movie made $108.9 million over its first three weekends at the box office.

The film is estimated to have made close to $200 million world wide.

Film crews spent six weeks filming in Western New York at locations which included the following

  • Akron
  • Buffalo
  • Dunkirk
  • Fredonia
  • Grand Island
  • Lackawanna
  • North Tonawanda
  • Olcott
  • Westfield
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong