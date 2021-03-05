Menu

"A Quiet Place II" airing at Transit Drive-In on May 28th

7 Eyewitness News Staff
The Transit Drive-In in Lockport.
Transit Drive In
Posted at 11:22 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 23:22:33-05

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A movie that was filmed all throughout Western New York, is going to be shown at the Transit Drive-In this May.

"A Quiet Place II" will be shown at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport beginning May 28th.

"A Quiet Place II" featuring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt was filmed in the following locations throughout Western New York

  • Akron
  • Buffalo
  • Dunkirk
  • Grand Island
  • Lackawanna
  • North Tonawanda
  • Olcott
  • Westfield

The film will debut nationwide on May 28th, according to an announcement from John Krasinski.

