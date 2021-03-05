"A Quiet Place II" airing at Transit Drive-In on May 28th

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A movie that was filmed all throughout Western New York, is going to be shown at the Transit Drive-In this May.

"A Quiet Place II" will be shown at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport beginning May 28th.

"A Quiet Place II" featuring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt was filmed in the following locations throughout Western New York



Akron

Buffalo

Dunkirk

Grand Island

Lackawanna

North Tonawanda

Olcott

Westfield

The film will debut nationwide on May 28th, according to an announcement from John Krasinski.