"A Quiet Place II" airing at Transit Drive-In on May 28th

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A movie that was filmed all throughout Western New York, is going to be shown at the Transit Drive-In this May.
"A Quiet Place II" will be shown at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport beginning May 28th.
"A Quiet Place II" featuring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt was filmed in the following locations throughout Western New York
- Akron
- Buffalo
- Dunkirk
- Grand Island
- Lackawanna
- North Tonawanda
- Olcott
- Westfield
The film will debut nationwide on May 28th, according to an announcement from John Krasinski.
They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough.— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 5, 2021
A QUIET PLACE PART II
MEMORIAL DAY pic.twitter.com/hqkE0YcUj8