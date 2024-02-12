A push to rollback New York's electric school bus mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Slow down," is the message from a collection of New York State GOP leaders surrounding Governor Kathy Hochul's electric school bus mandate.

The mandate requires new school bus purchases to be zero emission by 2027 and then all school buses in operation to be fully electric by 2035.

In December, Hochul announced they would release $100 million for electric school buses and charging infrastructure as part of the state's school bus incentive program.

But now there is a growing call to "pump the breaks."

NYS Senator George Borrello (R - 57th District) joined 7 Voices on Monday to discuss the legislation he has sponsored to rescind the mandate and replace it with a state-funded pilot program.